The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces

Buckingham Palace said that twelve freshly commissioned pieces of music, including Greek Orthodox music, will be performed at Britain’s King Charles‘ coronation at Westminster Abbey this May, with the 18th century “Zadok the Priest” also being featured.

The palace announced on Saturday that six orchestral compositions, five choir commissions, and one organ commission have been written for the event, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and The Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force will perform fanfares, according to the palace.

One of the liturgical elements of the ceremony will also be done in Welsh, reflecting Charles’ “long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales,” according to the announcement.

The programme will include music by classical composers such as George Frideric Handel, Edward Elgar, Hubert Parry, and Ralph Vaughan Williams, some of which has been played in the service for 400 years, as well as work by modern Welsh musician Karl Jenkins.

Elgar, Parry, and Williams’ music was also heard at the coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

Handel’s coronation song “Zadok the Priest,” written for King George II’s coronation in 1727, will be played at the event, according to the palace.

“I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” In the remark, composer Lloyd Webber mentioned his coronation anthem.

