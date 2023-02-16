Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation

Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation

Articles
Advertisement
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle as ‘working royal’ opposed by King Charles

Advertisement
  • Meghan and Harry yet to declare their presence at coronation.
  • Rumours suggest Meghan Markle may stay behind.
  • Meghan Markle to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday.
Advertisement

If Harry attends King Charles’ coronation, there may be a “toxic environment,” according to royal author Angela Levin.

According to Mike Graham, “Because what he’s said since the Jubilee has actually been too horrible for words, and they’re all furious with him.”

The royal expert said, “They could say that she (Meghan) was staying at home for the birthday.”

She continued ,”if anybody could make any judgement about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well.”

Angela Levin said, “Because nobody’s quite so interested in them any more, but people feel that they are to be counted.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to declare if they will attend the coronation, according to British media.

Advertisement

According to many rumours, Meghan Markle may stay behind to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The royal family is working on a way to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the coronation.

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received good news on Valentines day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry received good news on Valentines day

Harry and Meghan's close friend celebrated their baby announcement. Top photographer Misan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
Prithviraj  posts a photo with Aamir Khan at a lavish Rajasthan wedding
Fatima Effendi shares family pictures from Murree vacation
Fatima Effendi shares family pictures from Murree vacation
Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz
Aiman Khan talks about her comeback in showbiz
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story