Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan and Harry yet to declare their presence at coronation.

Rumours suggest Meghan Markle may stay behind.

Meghan Markle to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

If Harry attends King Charles’ coronation, there may be a “toxic environment,” according to royal author Angela Levin.

According to Mike Graham, “Because what he’s said since the Jubilee has actually been too horrible for words, and they’re all furious with him.”

The royal expert said, “They could say that she (Meghan) was staying at home for the birthday.”

She continued ,”if anybody could make any judgement about Meghan, the chance of wearing a snazzy tiara would go down very well.”

Angela Levin said, “Because nobody’s quite so interested in them any more, but people feel that they are to be counted.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to declare if they will attend the coronation, according to British media.

According to many rumours, Meghan Markle may stay behind to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The royal family is working on a way to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the coronation.

