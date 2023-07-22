Expert predicts upcoming rivalry between King Charles & son

According to experts, Prince William and King Charles will very likely experience a “unfortunate face-off” very soon.

Royal analyst Daniela Elser has drawn analogies between Prince William and King Charles and made related assertions.

She provided her opinion on everything in a column.

She began by emphasizing that “Kings have been falling out with their sons since Alfred the Great got the pips with son Edward for borrowing his favourite chain mail to wear down to the pub.”

So “It’s lucky that current crown-honcho King Charles and his heir Prince William have not been allowed to take home any of the broadswords currently safely locked away at the Tower of London, given the growing danger they might end up snippily prodding one another with the weapons in the Clarence House sitting room.”

“The way things are looking right now, father and son look set for an unfortunate face-off.”

But before she concluded, she added, “For once, I’m pleased to report, the cause is not a younger prince hungry to climb the greasy pole of public popularity or a King ready to use his children to burnish his image, but is instead a complete coincidence.”

