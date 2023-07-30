Expert’s Opinion On King Charles’ Open Invitation To Meghan & Harry

A royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, has seemingly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the potential risk of ‘humiliation’ if they are ever seen with the royal family again. The warning comes amid reports that King Charles has invited them to the annual family reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to reports, Fitzwilliams cautioned that the California-based couple might face “humiliation” if they were to be seen alongside King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Kate Middleton, and other royals again, considering the past controversies and attacks surrounding them. He described the idea of their return as “beyond extraordinary” after everything that has transpired.

Fitzwilliams told the publication, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Reports have indicated that King Charles has kept Harry and Meghan’s names on the list of invitees for this year’s royal summer vacation at Balmoral. However, it remains uncertain whether the couple will ultimately join the rest of the royal family.

