During a significant event in the past, Kate Middleton struggled to hide her emotions towards Prince William, despite the couple being known for their adeptness at masking their feelings in public situations. Royal expert Judi James commented on this moment, stating, “When we see the whole footage, the message can be completely different, especially if it’s a royal like Kate, who is normally known for her pitch-perfect social smiles that she can keep in place without looking strained or inauthentic for long periods of time.”

Ms. James referred to Kate Middleton as an “accomplished masker,” emphasizing that she usually performs her royal duties without displaying negative emotions on her face, unlike Princess Diana, whose facial expressions were more revealing of her emotional states. She continued, “Except for this occasion back in 2017 on William and Kate’s visit to Warsaw. Kate’s unsmiling facial expression looked shocking and it wasn’t just a ‘flash’. There are several photos of the occasion that show her looking unhappy or even throwing William some pointed looks while he tried to remain neutral, with a faint, polite, closed lip smile of what looked like regret or awkwardness.”

“Kate’s eyes looked tired, with dark smudges underneath them and at one point she appeared to be looking down while biting the inside of her mouth as though holding back her emotions. As she looked out towards the waiting guests her arms looked rigid and her eye expression wary.”

