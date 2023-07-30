Advertisement
King Charles' Heartfelt Letter To Princess Diana Night Before Wedding

King Charles’ Heartfelt Letter To Princess Diana Night Before Wedding

King Charles’ Heartfelt Letter To Princess Diana Night Before Wedding

King Charles’ Heartfelt Letter To Princess Diana Night Before Wedding

King Charles penned a captivating letter to Princess Diana on the eve of their wedding.

The couple, whose marriage was arranged by their parents and became one of the most renowned royal family weddings, shared a special connection as the King expressed his love for his future wife in a heartfelt note.

According to royal author Penny Junor, “The night before the wedding, which Diana spent at Clarence House with her sister Jane, he sent her a note, along with a signet ring that bore the Prince of Wales feathers.”

In his letter, the King wrote, “I’m so proud of you and when you come up, I’ll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look ’em in the eye and knock ’em dead.”

Despite the grand occasion, King Charles and Diana eventually parted ways in 1992 after an unhappy marriage and raising two children. Subsequently, he married Queen Camilla in 2005.

