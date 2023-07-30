Meghan Markle’s approach: Allowing issues to fester until erupt

According to insights from royal commentator Daniela Elser in her piece for News.com.au, Prince Harry has allegedly found himself ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and left feeling isolated. Elser discusses the festering nature of Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle, stating, “As we all know now, the situation was left to fester until things erupted, Vesuvius-like, in January 2020 with the Sussexes’ peremptory announcement that they were done with full-time working royal life.”

She further adds, “The rest, of course, is not just history but a TV show, a book, and a podcast.” Elser also comments on the impact of the Palace’s inertia, saying, “What we can now say decisively is that the Palace ‘inertia’ ultimately had a seismic, outsize impact on the Crown Inc. and the royal family.”

She reflects on the missed opportunity of making the Africa idea work, expressing, “Imagine the heartache and hurt and sadness and money and time that could have been saved if someone had made the Africa idea work.” Elser concludes by pointing out the failure of the Firm in this regard and leaves readers with something to think about for anyone stuck in woeful LA traffic.

