Prince Harry Faces Legal Setback In Buckingham Palace Clash

Prince Harry has faced a setback in his legal battle against Buckingham Palace as a judge dismissed his claim of a secret deal between the palace and newspaper executives. The Duke of Sussex alleged that this clandestine agreement had caused a delay in bringing his case forward. The legal action was taken against News Group Newspapers, but they argued that Harry’s claim was beyond the allowable time limit.

Prince Harry stated that the supposed secret agreement in 2012 had prevented him from taking action earlier. This led to a hearing to investigate the details of this alleged deal. However, Justice Fancourt ruled that the deal was implausible and rejected it as the reason for the late claim.

The phone-hacking element of Harry’s claim was considered time-barred and was struck out. Nevertheless, the rest of his case, involving illegal activities like private investigators obtaining information, will proceed to trial in January.

The judge pointed out that claiming both illegal activity and a secret deal simultaneously was inconsistent, and he emphasized that pursuing alternative and inconsistent factual cases was not permissible. He found Harry’s evidence contradictory to his own case.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Truth Behind Prince Harry’s Reconciliation Gesture to Prince William According to an insider, King Charles' feuding sons, Prince Harry and Prince...