Prince Harry’s deep love and respect for his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, will eventually lead him to mend his fractured relationship with the family, as he still cares deeply about his royal relatives.

In his controversial memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex attempted to express his genuine emotions for the royals. While highlighting a special milestone in Archie’s life, he admitted feeling upset that his father and brother weren’t there to witness it with him. The significant moment occurred when little Archie took his first steps in the garden of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry’s home, where Harry and Meghan were staying temporarily in California during the global pandemic lockdown.

Prince Harry shared his thoughts in the memoir: “Within a week, Tyler’s house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown. We clapped, hugged him, and cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy.”

Recently, Harry reportedly made a call to his elder brother, William, requesting arrangements for his return to the UK. This move has caused some royal experts to speculate that it may have left Meghan feeling embarrassed.

