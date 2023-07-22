Prince William seems ‘impatient’ for King Charles’ crown

Royal analysts think Prince William is beginning to appear determined to regain as much ‘media oxygen and attention possible’.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, made these assertions and expressed these opinions about Prince William’s actions.

In her article she provided her opinion on everything.

Ms. Elser wrote there: “In July, it was announced that William would double the size of a bit of ancient woodland the Duchy owned, a moment that came replete with a video of the father-of-three looking like a green-fingered country squire just a bit in love with the English countryside.”

“Was any mention made of the King’s decades of banging the drum about conservation? Indeed not,” she also went as far as to say.

“While none of these are potentially deadly instances, cumulatively they look like an impatient William trying to seize as much of the media oxygen and attention as possible to make himself look like the most exciting King-in-waiting since the invention of the phonograph.”

In Ms. Elser’s opinion, “this is problematic, because one of the key things that has helped the royal family scrape its way through the Prince Andrew and Sussex convulsions has been unity.”

She continued before adding, “The remaining senior HRHs all pulling in the same direction and making staunch, unanimous decisions played a fundamental part in the fact that the monarchy has come out the other side, vaguely intact.”

