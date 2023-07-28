Truth Behind Prince Harry’s Reconciliation Gesture To Prince William

According to an insider, King Charles’ feuding sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, have not initiated any contact for peace talks. The source shared with OK! magazine, “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa. They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either.”

The insider further stated, “No telephone calls, no FaceTime, and no Zoom calls.”

The claims came before Prince William’s visit to the US in September.

Earlier, there were reports that the California-based prince reached out to William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and their future in the United States, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was also aware of their secret contact.

According to Insources, the insider revealed, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

Advertisement

The future king was reportedly stunned by Harry’s call, and the source added, “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry “he would think about his offer.”

They have been on increasingly bad terms since Megxit, and revelations made by Harry in his memoir, “Spare,” divided them further.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William, Kate Middleton Have Clear Summer Plan With Kids Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to prioritize their children this...