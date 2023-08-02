King’s Guard member melts hearts by breaking protocol and letting military veteran touch horse

A King’s Guard member breaks protocol to allow an elderly military veteran to take a photo with his horse.

The touching gesture went viral on social media, garnering thousands of retweets.

This act of kindness follows another Guard member’s similar gesture towards a boy.

A video shows the heart-warming moment a member of the King’s Guard breaks protocol and urges his horse closer to an elderly military veteran so she can take a photo.

The heart-warming video was taken last Friday when the mounted soldier moved closer to the vet as she posed for a photo with her husband at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

But the Guard then quickly breaks protocol and urges his horse closer to them before allowing the woman to pat his steed’s nose.

Beaming, the couple then move away and the soldier directs his horse back into position.

The video, which was originally posted on Youtube, was shared on Twitter and has been re-tweeted thousands of times.

“It comes days after another member of the King’s Guard moved closer to a boy with Down’s Syndrome outside Horse Guards Parade.

The boy was with his carer, who warned him not to get too close as they posed for a photo.

But the soldier unexpectedly moved next to them both, leaving carer Mike van Erp – to declare: ‘What a nice man, what a cool thing to do.'”

“The King’s Guard troops have become known for their furious commands for tourists to get out of the way or not get too close or for snapping at others who step beyond acceptable boundaries.”

