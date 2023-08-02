Prince Harry misses his family after moving to America

Prince Harry is reportedly missing his UK-based family during the summer holidays.

He and Meghan Markle now reside in California with their children.

Despite being away, Harry is said to feel a bit somber about missing out on the family.

Prince Harry is said to be missing his UK-based family “more than ever” this summer as his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton have family fun on holiday.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from Royal duties in 2020, with the couple moving to America. They now reside in sunny California in a sprawling mansion in Montecito with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

But despite having moved away and on with his life, Harry is said to be a little sad that he’s missing out on what the Royals are getting up to this summer. Usually he’d be enjoying some downtime in Norfolk at the Sandringham estate, but instead he and Meghan are said to be “trying to rescue their ailing brand.”

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales recently spent some time at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, where they are with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie. The 10-bedroom country mansion was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II. It is said to have a swimming pool and tennis court.

And according to an expert, Prince Harry might be feeling a little somber at what he’s missing out on. Speaking to Closer Magazine, Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl has provided an insight into how Harry might be feeling this summer. She told the outlet: “I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer.” She added that the Duke had always loved spending summer in England, with him said to have hoped that “his children would have a special relationship with their cousins” in the same way he did with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

She explained how the Royal cousins would spend their summers in Norfolk and Scotland, with Harry’s life “very different” now. She added: “You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off.”

This comes as reports swirl that the couple is facing problems following on from their brutal Spotify axe and Emmys snub, with them apparently looking to move from Montecito to Malibu. As well as all of this, Harry is reported to be gearing up to take a solo trip to Africa for a project with Netflix, while Meghan is said to have set up shop in a hotel suite to set her plans in motion for becoming a “Hollywood power player”.

