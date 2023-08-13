Prince Harry unfazed by Royal Family snub, continues to support Sentebale

Prince Harry is committed to his charity work with Sentebale.

He is still smiling despite the royal family’s recent snubs.

He is grateful for the support of his friends and fans.

Advertisement

In recent images, he posted on the Archewell Foundation website following a charity polo match for the Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry appeared to be grinning broadly.

The Archewell team sent his photos and heartfelt statement on behalf of Archie and Lilibet’s devoted father.

Harry says, “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.

“Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ignacio Figueras (@nachofigueras) Advertisement

Ignacio Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry, also posted pictures of the Duke on his official Instagram account.

He says, “We are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life changing work they do for young people in Southern Africa.

“It is a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to their work. Thank you Singapore.

Advertisement

Days after the royal family deleted his ‘HRH’ title from its website, Prince Harry’s most recent images surfaced.

Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited by the royal family to a celebration at Balmoral to celebrate a year since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Prince Harry’s most recent images, he didn’t seem to mind the royal family’s snub or the removal of his ‘HRH’ title from its website.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement