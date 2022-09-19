Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle honor the late queen by donning pieces of her jewelry

Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest in a dignified manner, she will continue to be remembered fondly by the royal family for the rest of their lives.

Years before the Queen’s death on September 8, 2018, the diamonds were presented to the brides of Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

In addition to her gorgeous pearl drop earrings, Kate wore a pearl and diamond choker necklace that consisted of four strands.

The royal family will continue to cherish their memories of Queen Elizabeth II for the rest of their lives because of the respectful way in which she was laid to rest.

This was shown by Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, who wore the Queen’s jewellery during her funeral on September 19. The Queen considered both items to be priceless treasures.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat close to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children during Queen Elizabeth’s commitment ceremony.

The invaluable piece of jewellery was formerly owned by King Charles III’s first wife, Princess Diana, who was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in 1997 at the age of 36.

When the Queen and Prince Phillip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017, the newly crowned Princess of Wales made her first public appearance wearing the historic necklace. At the time, she was still known as Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Now, Kate will be the only person to wear the iconic piece of jewellery at both the burial of the Queen and the funeral of the patriarch, which will take place in April 2021.

