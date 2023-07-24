Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Meghan Markle leaving Montecito? Rumors of move to Malibu

Is Meghan Markle leaving Montecito? Rumors of move to Malibu

Articles
Advertisement
Is Meghan Markle leaving Montecito? Rumors of move to Malibu

Is Meghan Markle leaving Montecito? Rumors of move to Malibu

Advertisement

According to an inside source connected to the Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly searching for a new home in Malibu.

The insider revealed to Express UK during interviews that “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest.” They have already visited the area secretly a couple of times and are exploring the available options. Meghan has prior familiarity with the region from her childhood.

The couple is undecided about whether they will sell their current home in Montecito or simply add a property in Malibu to their assets. Meghan’s friends residing in the area and her fondness for places like Soho House contribute to their interest in Malibu.

The source also highlighted the potential difference in schooling between California and Malibu. While homeschooling is common among wealthier families in California, Malibu families tend to prefer regular schools. With Archie turning five next year, the Sussexes have decisions to make regarding their children’s schooling.

In conclusion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are contemplating their living options and have a few important decisions to make regarding their future residence and their children’s education.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Fan Form ‘American Sussex Squad’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Fan Form ‘American Sussex Squad’

Supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly formed a group...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story