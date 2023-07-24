Is Meghan Markle leaving Montecito? Rumors of move to Malibu

According to an inside source connected to the Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly searching for a new home in Malibu.

The insider revealed to Express UK during interviews that “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest.” They have already visited the area secretly a couple of times and are exploring the available options. Meghan has prior familiarity with the region from her childhood.

The couple is undecided about whether they will sell their current home in Montecito or simply add a property in Malibu to their assets. Meghan’s friends residing in the area and her fondness for places like Soho House contribute to their interest in Malibu.

The source also highlighted the potential difference in schooling between California and Malibu. While homeschooling is common among wealthier families in California, Malibu families tend to prefer regular schools. With Archie turning five next year, the Sussexes have decisions to make regarding their children’s schooling.

In conclusion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are contemplating their living options and have a few important decisions to make regarding their future residence and their children’s education.

