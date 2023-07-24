Advertisement
Edition: English
Montecito Neighbour Unhappy With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly declined an elderly neighbour’s attempts to be friendly in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s neighbour, Frank McGinity, a United States Navy veteran, has lived next to the couple since they moved into the exclusive area in 2020.

Despite trying to extend a warm welcome by lending them movies he made about the history of the land their house now stands on, the couple allegedly snubbed his gesture. Mr. McGinity shared his experience with the local newspaper Montecito Journal, as mentioned in his travel book titled “Get Off Your Street.”

He said, “Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property, and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested. The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘They’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighbourly. If they were interested in the neighbourhood, I’ve got a lot of information.”

Interestingly, one of Harry’s significant causes as a royal was supporting wounded veterans through the Invictus Games.

According to the newspaper, Mr. McGinity’s property is located just a short distance from Meghan and Harry’s property line, described as “a tiara’s toss or two.”

Also Read

Prince Harry calls Prince William to arrange his return to UK
Prince Harry calls Prince William to arrange his return to UK

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking solace in Prince William as he contemplates...

