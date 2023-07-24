Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Fan Form ‘American Sussex Squad’

Supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly formed a group called the “American Sussex Squad” to back the couple amid rumours of their potential split.

Speculation about their relationship arose after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exited Spotify, leading fans to rally in defence of the couple. Reports suggesting conflicts and time spent apart further fueled the rumours.

Entertainment Tonight highlighted Prince Harry’s temporary hotel stay as a means to seek space from Meghan. However, author Kati Nicholl noted that she had previously observed an authentic spark between them as a close couple.

Various media outlets propagated conflicting narratives about their relationship status, but some fans on social media vehemently defended them. The “American Sussex squad” emerged as a group of Twitter users expressing unwavering support for Meghan and Harry while dismissing negative portrayals.

Amidst the ongoing scrutiny, loyal fans continue to stand by the couple, emphasizing their admiration for Meghan and Harry’s resilience in the face of adversities.

