Prince William, Kate Middleton have clear summer plan with kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to prioritize their children this summer.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK,” a royal source revealed.

“There’s also a trip to Balmoral planned along with a foreign holiday to Mustique.”

This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond commended the way Prince William and Kate Middleton bring up their children.

“I think the late Queen would have appreciated, and the King does appreciate, the way these three young children are being brought up in a bubble of love, security, and as much normality as possible,” she reportedly said.

“One parent is almost always on hand for the school run and to welcome them home. As well as this, their birthdays and holidays are kept as free as possible and life at home looks to be informal and fun,” the expert concluded.