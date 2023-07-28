Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been alerted to be prepared for possible consequences from Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning state visits, which could contribute to Harry and Meghan’s concerns, as stated in a report.

According to a palace source, “State visits are back,” and there are plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to embark on international journeys, with the Prince and Princess of Wales closely following in their footsteps.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, had initially expressed hope of being the jet-setting couple to complete the most state visits, they are no longer obligated to attend such events.

While Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, US, Kate and William have several state visits lined up in the coming months, which might leave the Sussexes feeling uneasy about their “underused passports,” as mentioned by royal expert Daniela Elser.

Daniela Elser added that Harry and Meghan could have ventured anywhere and championed various causes, free from constraints or Foreign Office directives. Their potential endeavours could have included involvement in refugee camps, remote health outposts, and animal conservation projects across the globe, presenting a compassionate and unprecedented initiative.

