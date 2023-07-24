Advertisement
date 2023-07-24
Republic CEO reacts to royals’ tour to protect Commonwealth relations

Articles
Republic, an anti-monarchy organization, responded to reports of senior British royals planning two years of tours to safeguard Commonwealth relations.

In reaction to royal expert Richard Eden’s tweet, the group commented, “Because their last tours went so well. When William and Kate toured the Caribbean last year, it prompted host countries to declare their intention to become republics. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

The Republic group’s CEO, Graham Smith, also expressed his reaction to Eden’s tweet, stating, “Excellent news for the republican movements of the Commonwealth.”

Earlier, there were indications that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are eager to demonstrate that “soft diplomacy” can improve relations with countries. King Charles’ visit to Germany in March marked his only state visit since ascending to the throne in September.

As reported, an insider mentioned, “State visits are back in business.”

These royals tours are strategically aimed at safeguarding relations with Commonwealth members.

