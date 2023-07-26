Bilawal discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors with Russian FM

The ministers had a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

FM Bilawal extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan.

Bilawal informed his Russian counterpart about his discussions on the BSGI.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on bilateral matters and increasing cooperation in various areas.

During a telephone conversation on Wednesday, FM Bilawal extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, as mentioned in a press release issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

The two foreign ministers also talked about the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). Recognizing its significance and potential impact on global food supply chains, leading to food inflation and food-security-related challenges.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for collective efforts to find practical solutions that would particularly benefit developing countries already facing economic strain.

He expressed hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the Initiative. Additionally, Pakistan’s support for international efforts to restore the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides was reaffirmed by the Foreign Minister.

Furthermore, FM Bilawal informed his Russian counterpart about his discussions on the BSGI with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey, the US Secretary of State, and the EU High Representative.

Advertisement

FM Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue, and both Foreign Ministers agreed to maintain close communication on the matter.