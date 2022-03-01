Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is a Pakistani Business Magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul.

He is the founder and CEO of world’s leading IT company, Axact; He is also the Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group.

He founded Axact in 1997 and transformed it from a one room office to Pakistan’s only company with net worth of $20 billion and three times larger than any private sector company of Pakistan in just 15 years.

He also founded BOL; World #1 Media Group with 680+ channels, profiles and pages in 16 languages worldwide. It has 50+ million subscribers, 10+ Billion views and world’s largest media infrastructure.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 23, 1974, the son of Bashir Ahmed Shaikh and Naseem Akhtar. His father was a lawyer by profession and the Principal of the Islamia Law College. He also served as the Vice President of Sindh High Court Bar Association.

Mr. Shaikh did his MBA with a gold medal from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi in 1997.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is married to Ayesha Shaikh and has two daughters and a son.

Shaikh excelled in everything he did, be it his business or his passion. Shaikh pursued his interests in swimming and chess; where he is the title holder for 1992 Sindh swimming championship (Breast Stroke) and 1996 IBA Chess Challenge.

Additionally he also takes interest in Architecture; where he is the main architect behind the mega project like Axact House, GalAxact, BOL Media Group HQ and other grand projects.

Axact – World’s Leading IT Company

Today, Axact has a global presence across 6 continents, 120 countries and 1,300 cities with more than 45,000 Employees and Associates.

Axact’s 10 diverse Business Units offer more than 23 world class products to some of the most prestigious clients worldwide. Axact has more than 2 billion users worldwide and a strong customer base of 40 million across the world.

Axact contributed USD 355 Million out of 432 Million of the total IT exports of Pakistan in 2014, alone. This amounts to 82% of the total IT exports of Pakistan in 2014 as per EE-1 form reported to State Bank of Pakistan.

BOL Media Group – World’s Number 1 Media Group

BOL is envisioned and created by its founder and CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh.

BOL is the only media group in the world where 2 Presidents & 1 Prime Minister of Pakistan did their own regular News Shows, Gen. Parvez Musharraf (Sab se Pehle Pakistan), Asif Ali Zardari (Pakistan Khappay) & Imran Khan (Naya Pakistan).

BOL has brought a revolution in Pakistan’s media industry by establishing world’s largest media infrastructure that includes 33+ top notch broadcasting studios furnished with ultramodern technology.

Aik Allah Kaafi Hai Trust (AAKH)

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is the chairman and founder of Aik Allah Kaafi Hai Trust. The trust aims to work for the betterment of basic facilities nationwide in terms of provision of quality Education, adequate amenities of Food & Shelter with proper Healthcare and Judicial services. Mr Shaikh vision is to make Pakistan #1 Country in world by 2036.

Bashir Shaikh Memorial Trust (BSMT)

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is also responsible for founding Bashir Shaikh Memorial trust with the principal objective of perpetuating and honoring Bashir Shaikh’s (his father) memory by working for the continuous welfare of the lawyers and the legal fraternity of Pakistan.

The trust is providing free membership to the members of legal fraternity of Pakistan which will make them eligible to receive the benefits offered by the trust.