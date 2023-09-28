Aijaz Aslam Shares Hilarious Story: Robbed Twice & Mistaken For Junaid Jamshed

Aijaz Aslam told a funny incident in which he was robbed twice in Karachi.

The first time, the robbers mistook him for Junaid Jamshed.

He revealed that the first time he was robbed, was during Ramadan.

On the show “Had Kar Di,” Aijaz Aslam was a guest. He spoke candidly about a funny incident in which he was robbed twice in Karachi. The first time, the robbers mistook him for the late religious television presenter Junaid Jamshed.

The actor said that while he was in Karachi during Ramadan, a bunch of robbers first knocked on his car window before approaching him. The “Cheekh” actor chuckled as he related how the robbers initially greeted him with “Junaid bhai” before realizing who he was and asking for his phone.

When Aijaz and his companion were ready to get into their car after leaving a friend’s studio the second time he remembered being robbed, two young boys came up to them brandishing a silver revolver and demanding that they turn over their phones.

I pulled out my phone, and when he saw me he said, “Array! Oh maaf kardien Aijaz bhai, mein tou boaht bara fan hoon,” the actor jokingly exclaimed. The robbers gave them their phones back and apologized before departing.

On the professional front, Aijaz Aslam has worked in various drama serials, including Cheekh, Nand, Teri Behisi, Uraan, Log Kya Kahenge, Zara Si Bhool, and many more.

