Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor birthday in an adorable message.

Alia posted a series of old photos of her with Ranbir.

In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, into their life.

In a simple and lovely message, Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday.

Alia posted a series of old photos of her with Ranbir from their wedding and other special occasions on social media.

The “Darlings” star wrote in the caption: “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️”

Alia kissing Ranbir’s cheek, her posing with his lucky number 8, and vintage photos from their mehendi wedding were among the images from the album.

have a look at the post shared by Alia Bhatt below:

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, before dating each other for five years. In June of the same year, Alia announced her pregnancy which came as a surprise to everyone. In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, into their life.

