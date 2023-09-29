Ameer Gilani Joins Mawra Hocane For Memorable Birthday Celebration

Pakistani showbiz actress Mawra Hocane is stunning and talented.

Pakistani showbiz actress Mawra Hocane is a stunning and talented woman. She is adored by fans for her beauty and purity in addition to her flawless performances and amazing acting abilities. Mawra Hocane, who also has an LLB degree, has always been committed to her work and education. Her latest roles in the dramas Nauroz and Neem have once again demonstrated her talent as a good and natural actor who can effortlessly depict any challenging character. Her Nauroz and Neem characters Rashtina and Zimal are adored by the audience.

Mawra is a popular actress who just celebrated her 31st birthday on September 28. Unlike her usual practice of celebrating her entire birth month, this year she kept it low-key. Mawra celebrated her special day by cutting multiple cakes and spending time with her close friend and co-star Ameer Gilani. On Instagram, Ameer posted a heartfelt comment to accompany the picture he shared with Mawra. “To Hassan’s Anaya and now Ashad’s Zimal, hopefully!!” he wrote. We have captured some stunning photos of Mawra on her birthday.

Take a look at them to see the joy on her face:

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane has worked in various hit projects, including Sammi, Sabaat, Daasi, Halki Si Khalish, and many more.

