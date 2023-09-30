Arisha Razi Khan Shares Moments from Dubai

Iftikhar Thakur Opens Up About Past Jobs Before Comedy Fame
Arisha Razi Khan began her career in showbiz as a child actor, featuring in numerous dramas and consistently delivering outstanding performances.
As she’s grown up, she’s taken on more mature supporting roles.
Additionally, she’s now married, and her wedding photos became popular online.
Currently, she’s exploring new experiences, recently enjoying a wonderful time in Dubai.
Arisha is having a blast exploring Dubai’s tourism attractions. She’s sharing her grand dinners and boating adventures with her fans who enjoy following her travels.
Additionally, Arisha has developed her unique fashion style, often showcasing her modest western outfits.
