Balochistan Flood Relief: Hadiqa Kiani rebuilds 200 homes for flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani shared that she had succeeded in keeping her commitment.

She is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who have visited flood-affected areas.

She founded Vasaal-e-Raah as a pledge to her mother and the Baloch people.

Advertisement

The well-known Pakistani singer, actor, and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani declared on her official Instagram that she had succeeded in keeping her commitment to reconstruct Balochistan after the floods of 2022.

The Hadsa actor disclosed that through the platform of her non-profit, Vaseela-e-Raah, in the underprivileged districts of Naseerabad, Balochistan, she has exceeded her initial objective of creating 200 homes and has instead built 370 dwellings and other health, and communal facilities.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “By the grace of Allah and your selfless help, we have surpassed our goal. The promise I made last year to the people of Balochistan, to my mother, and to my country is now complete.”

She continued, “Our initial goal was 200 homes, but through prayer, determination, hard work, and community, we have now completed 370 homes, 2 mosques, 2 maternity centers, 1 school, and 1 grocery store in Tamboo and Kundi villages of Naseerabad, Balochistan. All funds collected over the past year have been fully utilized.”

Advertisement

She was also one of the few Pakistani celebrities who have visited flood-affected areas in the past and asked people to help displaced people in their time of need. As a longtime advocate for women’s and children’s rights, Kiani established Vasaal-e-Raah as a pledge to her mother and the Baloch people that she would carry out her goal of reconstructing the province.

In a moving post, she expressed gratitude to the public for its support of the worthwhile cause. She used her platform to contribute goods like goody bags for kids, water, food, clothing, general rations, medicine, and medical supplies to flood victims in a very transparent manner.

To ensure the sustainability of the area and minimize resource waste, the singer has actively requested clean water plants and solar panels. She also plans to record a follow-up video that will provide more information about her work in Balochistan. However, she has made it clear that her campaign has ended and they are no longer accepting donations.

A video from one of Hadiqa’s recent trips to Balochistan was also released, with the caption, “Such a warm welcome that I’ll never forget, gathered beautiful memories of people and their immense love and respect.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vaseela – Flood Relief Campaign 2022 by Hadiqa Kiani (@vaseelaeraahofficial)

Kiani recently appeared in the contentious play Hadsa, which PEMRA temporarily prohibited due to outrage on social media and the subject matter of the show’s premises. Later, the creators made it clear that their goal was not to glorify the infamous motorway event but rather to increase awareness of and provide support for victims of sexual assault and violence in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Hadiqa Kiani responds to the demands of banning “Hadsa” drama Hadsa is a new drama and it came under a lot of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement