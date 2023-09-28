Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib Clarify ICC World Cup Visa Rumors

Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib Clarify ICC World Cup Visa Rumors

Articles
Advertisement
Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib Clarify ICC World Cup Visa Rumors

Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib Clarify ICC World Cup Visa Rumors

Advertisement
  • Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib faced controversy over rumors of visa rejections for the ICC World Cup 2023.
  • Baseless speculation fueled these rumors, leading to their rapid spread on social media.
  • Both internet personalities issued clarifications asserting that they had never applied for Indian visas.
Advertisement

Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib, the two popular internet personalities found themselves at the center of a swirling controversy. Rumors began to circulate that both individuals were rejected by India and denied visas to attend the ICC World Cup 2023.

However, it appears that these rumors were nothing more than baseless speculation. Both Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib have issued clarifications, firmly asserting that they never applied for Indian visas in the first place and urging the public to fact-check before spreading misinformation.

These rumors quickly gained traction and started to spread like wildfire, with many netizens jumping to conclusions without verifying the facts.

Amid the chaos caused by the viral rumors, Ducky Bhai and Momin Saqib decided to take matters into their own hands.

Both of them issued statements via their social media accounts, addressing the situation and providing much-needed clarification.

Ducky Bhai, whose real name is Saad Ur Rehman, took to Twitter to set the record straight. In a tweet, he stated, “I have never applied for an Indian Visa for any purpose. Please fact-check before spreading misinformation.”

Advertisement

Similarly, Momin Saqib, also shared his side of the story. On Instagram, he posted a message saying, “I haven’t applied for any Indian visa for the ICC World Cup or any other event.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Check Out: Mawra Hocane’s Witty Response On Age Speculation
Check Out: Mawra Hocane’s Witty Response On Age Speculation

Mawra Hocane is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and actress. She is now being...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story