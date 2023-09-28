Fahad Mustafa Calls Wahaj Ali & Yumna Zaidi “Best Actors” Of The Year

Fahad Mustafa called rising stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi the best actors.

The renowned actor and producer Fahad Mustafa called rising stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi the best actors of the year. Recently, Fahad made a guest appearance on Mohib Mirza’s show where he was asked who he would have chosen if he had the chance to pick the recipient of the Best Actor award at a prestigious ceremony. In response, he named the famous on-screen couple.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna collaborated for the show “Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha” in which their chemistry was adored by millions of people. This hit show was written by Sidra Batoola and was created under the banner of Fahad Mustafa’s production company ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ with Ali Kazmi.

Nevertheless, the Na Maloom Afraad actor took the name of Paras Masroor as the Best Supporting Actor. He said, “There are many great supporting actors. I really like Paras Masroor, I think he is a great actor.”

During a conversation about cricket players, he highlighted Babar Azam as the current best performer and mentioned former cricketer Saeed Anwar as his all-time favourite. Additionally, he stated that in the history of Pakistan, he believes there has not been a bigger cricketer than Saeed Anwar.

