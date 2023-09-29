Ganapath Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Steal The Show With Action

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will reunite in the much-anticipated film Ganapath.

The trailer for the movie Ganapath has just been published,

In the recently released teaser for Ganapath, the plot of the film is explored.

Advertisement

The Heropanti actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are expected to reunite in the much-anticipated film Ganapath. Fans have been anxiously awaiting word on the plot of the action-packed entertainer while the film’s creators already revealed the two actors’ looks through posters. The trailer for the movie Ganapath has just been published, offering fans a glimpse into the plot. Needless to say, just like Heropanti, the on-screen chemistry of Kriti and Tiger appears to be ready to light the big screen on fire once more.

In the recently released teaser for Ganapath, the plot of the film is explored. With some flawless action sequences, it has piqued fans’ interest, and they appear to be delighted. Kriti Sanon excels in the action scenes, while Tiger Shroff sports a gruff appearance in the teaser. In the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan also makes an appearance as his interesting persona. Tiger’s line, “Jab apnon par baat aati hai, tab apan ki hatt jaati hai (When it comes to my people, I lose it big time),” at the end of the teaser makes it much more intriguing.

After the teaser for Ganapath was released, fans expressed how eager they were to see the film in theaters. One fan commented, “It’s Not A Teaser, It’s PURE GOOSEBUMPS,” and another, “This bgm + action + dialogues= (fire).” Another admirer predicted that Tiger will enjoy enormous success with this film.

Notably, Vikas Bahl is the director of the eagerly anticipated Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff film, a dystopian sports action film. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, which will also star renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, is set to enter theatres on October 20 of this year. While the teaser has garnered positive feedback from fans, it appears that people anticipate learning more about the film from its trailer.

Also Read Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to bring back Baaghi franchise with fourth installment Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff to reunite for Baaghi 4. Baaghi 4...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.