Hadiqa Kiani Brings Hope to Balochistan Through Philanthropy

Hadiqa Kiani’s philanthropic efforts in Balochistan exceed expectations.

Over 500 homes built, along with 2 maternity centers, 1 grocery store, 1 school, and 2 mosques.

All funds collected have been utilized.

Advertisement

The renowned Pakistani singer, Hadiqa Kiani, has exceeded all expectations in her mission to help the people of Balochistan who were left devastated by the catastrophic floods of 2022.

What began as a promise of 200 homes has now blossomed into a remarkable achievement, with over 500 homes built, along with the establishment of two maternity centers, one grocery store, one school, and two mosques.

Hadiqa Kiani, through her charity organization Vaseela e Raah, embarked on this noble journey to provide shelter, healthcare, education, and spiritual spaces to the flood-affected communities of Balochistan.

The floods, which had left countless families homeless and in despair, prompted Kiani to take action.

Her commitment to making a positive impact on these lives has resulted in tangible and transformative changes for the people of Balochistan.

The singer-turned-humanitarian expressed her joy and gratitude at the accomplishment of these projects, which have not only met but far surpassed their initial goals.

Advertisement

The construction of over 500 homes signifies a new beginning for hundreds of families who can now look forward to a safer and more stable future.

See the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

In a heartening announcement, Hadiqa Kiani declared that the work of Vaseela e Raah has now been successfully completed.

All the funds collected for this noble cause have been utilized entirely for the benefit of the people of Balochistan. She has further emphasized that no more donations will be accepted, as the mission has achieved its objectives.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch the news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Did Aina Asif get offers from Bollywood? Aina Asif is getting fame day by day with her remarkable acting...