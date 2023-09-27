Hania Aamir looks stunning in multi-color Saree

Hania Aamir is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

She has done many projects and also features in the Air Force film Parwaaz hai Junoon.

She began her career with the Janan film and later got reorganization and fame.

She is quite active on Social media and shares her videos and pictures on Instagram, she recently shared pictures in which she can be seen wearing a multi-color sareee.

Aamir has once again stolen the limelight with her exquisite sense of style, as she graced an event looking absolutely stunning in a multi-color saree. Hania’s latest appearance has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

The attire featured a beautiful blend of leaves and flowers and intricate patterns perfectly, it also complemented her radiant personality with her youthful charm.

