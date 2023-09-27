Hina Ashfaq faces the Criticism on her Bathtub Pictures

She is quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos all the time.

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model, she is quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos all the time.

Recently she shared her bathtub pictures that are turning up the heat on social media. In this bold and captivating photoshoot, Hina Ashfaq showcased her confidence as she posed in a luxurious bathtub.

Hina’s expressive eyes and poised expressions added to the overall charm of the images, her daring yet tasteful photos have garnered immense attention from fans.

However, most people did not like her photoshoot and started bashing her, a social media user wrote, “when you go to the hotel for the first time”, and another social media user wrote, “why weird photoshoots in a hotel robe and bathroom”, a social media user wrote, “when there is no water supply in the taps and you ended up doing makeup in the bathroom”.

