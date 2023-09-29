Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hina Ashfaq shares pictures from the comedy show

Hina Ashfaq shares pictures from the comedy show

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Ashfaq shares pictures from the comedy show
Advertisement
  • Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She started her career in the entertainment industry by participating in “Miss Veet Pakistan.”
  • Hina has also appeared in the drama “Masters”.
Advertisement

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model, she started her career in the entertainment industry by participating in the well-known TV reality show “Miss Veet Pakistan.”

She appeared in the television drama for the first in 2017 with the drama series “Munkir.” Hina has also appeared in the drama “Masters”. However, she became most famous for her role in the drama “Alif,” where she portrayed the secretary of Qalb-e-Momin, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

She is also quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos all the time. Ashfaq recently shared her pictures from the “Gup Chap” show in which she looks stunning in a light pink dress.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hina Ashfaque (@hinaashfaq)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Hina Ashfaq faces the Criticism on her Bathtub Pictures
Hina Ashfaq faces the Criticism on her Bathtub Pictures

She is quite active on social media and shares her pictures and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story