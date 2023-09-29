Hina Ashfaq shares pictures from the comedy show

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model.

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model, she started her career in the entertainment industry by participating in the well-known TV reality show “Miss Veet Pakistan.”

She appeared in the television drama for the first in 2017 with the drama series “Munkir.” Hina has also appeared in the drama “Masters”. However, she became most famous for her role in the drama “Alif,” where she portrayed the secretary of Qalb-e-Momin, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

She is also quite active on social media and shares her pictures and videos all the time. Ashfaq recently shared her pictures from the “Gup Chap” show in which she looks stunning in a light pink dress.

