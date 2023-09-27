Advertisement
Hina Ashfaq’s Trending Hotel Robe Photoshoot Breaks the Internet

Hina Ashfaq’s Trending Hotel Robe Photoshoot Breaks the Internet

  • Hina Ashfaq is a well-known Pakistani fashion model and actress.
  • She gained initial recognition from her participation in “Miss Veet Pakistan.”
  • Ashfaq recently completed a trip up North and stayed at the Ramada Hotel in Lahore.
Hina Ashfaq, a beautiful and talented Pakistani fashion model and actress, started her career in the entertainment industry by participating in the well-known TV reality show “Miss Veet Pakistan.”

She made her television debut in 2017 with the drama series “Munkir.” Hina has also appeared in the drama “Masters”. However, her most famous role to date was in the drama “Alif,” where she portrayed the secretary of Qalb-e-Momin, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Her excellent acting and stylish appearance in “Alif” earned her praise from fans. Hina is a familiar face on TV due to her work in popular dramas and TV commercials, and she is known for her friendly and cheerful personality.

Recently, the beautiful and striking model and actress Hina Ashfaq has been in Lahore, having just completed a fantastic trip up North. She’s been residing at the Ramada Hotel. Hina’s latest photoshoot, where she’s seen wearing a hotel robe, has become popular on social media.

She looks lovely in the photos she posted, taken in the hotel’s bathroom and her room. Palwasaha Minhas was her photographer, and Rizwan Takkhar was the videographer.

Take a Look:

Upon viewing her photoshoot, fans began making fun of her and posted mocking comments.  “when you go to the hotel for the first time”, one user wrote, “why weird photoshoots in a hotel robe and bathroom”, another fan commented, “when there is no water supply in the taps and you ended up doing makeup in the bathroom”

Many fans expressed that the photoshoot in the hotel bathroom wasn’t appealing at all.

