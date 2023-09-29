Imran Abbas beautifully recites Naat On Eid Milad Un Nabi

Today is Eid Milad un Nabi day and all the Muslims in the world are celebrating.

Today is Eid Milad un Nabi day and all the Muslims in the world are celebrating the day. The day is very special for Muslims, they light up their houses to take out processions and distribute niyaz, Imran Abbas who is an actor and singer also celebrates the day by reciting the soulful Naat.

Imran Abbas is blessed with a beautiful voice and he loves sharing his respect and affection for our Prophet SAW and his Ahl e bait throughout his beautiful recitations.

The actor took to Instagram and shared his post in which he is reciting the naat so beautifully. Imran’s voice is very soulful and it will transport you into another realm.

