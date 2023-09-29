Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Turns 6: Soha Ali Khan Drops Photo Of Celebration

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are proud parents of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is turning 6 years old today.

Inaaya was over the moon when Soha and Kunal surprised her.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are proud parents of cute little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The adoring parents frequently post hilarious videos and the loveliest images of Inaaya. She is one of the most adored star kids, and her Instagram followers impatiently await to watch her adorable moments. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is turning 6 years old today. Inaaya was over the moon when Soha and Kunal surprised their young child with a gorgeous birthday décor and a bevy of gifts.

On Friday morning, Soha Ali Khan posted a picture on her Instagram account showing Inaaya’s response to the lovely pink birthday decoration. When Inaaya awoke, she saw several gifts waiting for her and was overjoyed. Barbie dolls, books with a Barbie theme, bottles, and other lovely things are among the presents. A group of pink and white balloons with a pink balloon with the number “6” at the top is placed next to the gifts. Happy birthday, Inaaya, says a balloon in the shape of a star. Early in the morning, the birthday girl is seen smiling and gazing up at the lovely decorating while wearing grey pajamas.

Saba Pataudi, Soha’s sister, also sent greetings to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Friday morning. With her “Inni Jaan,” she shared gorgeous images and commented, “My ♥️ Jaan….turns 6! 🧿 Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life’s best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby…I LOVE YOU…Always n forever.”

Little Inaaya is held in Saba’s arms in the first photo, which was taken a few years ago. Another image is from a celebration that just took place at Kareena and Saif’s home. It features Inaaya and her aunt Saba dressed similarly in pink.

Inaaya’s 6th birthday was also celebrated by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who posted images of the young girl with Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

