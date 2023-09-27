Advertisement
Iqra Kanwal shares Sistrology bond pictures from her Nikkah

Articles
Iqra Kanwal shares Sistrology bond pictures from her Nikkah

  • Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.”
  • Recently Iqra shares the Sistrology bond pictures from her Nikkah.
  • Iqra Kanwal’s Nikkah ceremony was also attended by several well-known YouTubers.
Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.” She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she got nikkah fied to her Faince and people share the insights of her Nikkah event which highlights the special moments and happiness on her face.

Iqra Kanwal is now officially married and her fans and well-wishers giving blessing to her. The pictures capture the essence of the happiness where each family member and friend gathered to be part of this traditional ceremony.

Recently Iqra shares the Sistrology bond pictures from her Nikkah. In the pictures, the bride can be seen in a beautiful off-white bridal dress with their other four sisters. Iqra is surrounded by her sisters and together they look stunning each one of them looking pretty in their outfits.

Iqra Kanwal’s Nikkah ceremony was also attended by several well-known YouTubers, making it an event to remember. The video captures candid moments of laughter and camaraderie among them.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dr. Iqra Kanwal (@iqrakanwal.official)

Also Read

Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal Announced Her Wedding Month!
Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal Announced Her Wedding Month!

Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality. She celebrated her nikkah with...

