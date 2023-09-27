Kanwal & Zulqarnain shares their dreamy look from Thailand

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently enjoying vacations.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently enjoying vacations in various beautiful travel destinations including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand. In the past few days, the couple enjoyed their day in Sri Lanka and Malaysia and had a great time. They have posted adorable pictures and reels from beautiful locations including lakes, parks, and restaurants.

Nowadays, they reach Thailand and visit every tourist location, they thoroughly enjoy the beautiful rainy weather of the country. During their trip to Thailand, Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are staying in beautiful hotels.

Today, Kanwal Aftab shares pictures from Phuket, in which they are seen visiting the Korrakang restaurant in the old town. the restaurant was filled with beautiful pink roses. It was like a beautiful house of roses, which Kanwal Aftab loved and her husband captured the beautiful moments inside the restaurants.

