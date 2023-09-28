Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Childhood Photo of Ranbir Kapoor on his Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, September 28th.

His sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a childhood photo of Ranbir Kapoor and called him a legend.

Karisma Kapoor posted a sweet old photo with her younger brother Ranbir on her Instagram story, wishing him a happy birthday with a warm message and affectionate emojis, including hearts and a sparkling one. She also included a sticker that said, “Brother love.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared a video collage on her Instagram story. The collage featured pictures from their childhood and Ranbir’s wedding, along with some sweet memories. She captioned it with a heartfelt message, “Happy Happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter & happiness! I promise to bug you forever….#reallifetom&jerry #brothersisterlove,” along with a red heart, cake, bottle of champagne and an evil eye emoji.

Today, September 28, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. She shared several photos and included a heartfelt message expressing her love and best wishes for him.

She wrote, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical,” and added an infinity, sparkling and a romantic heart emoji.”

Ranbir Kapoor is getting ready for his new movie called “Animal,” in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is scheduled to come out in theaters on December 1st this year.

