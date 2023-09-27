Mamya Shajaffar Visits Florence Museum in Bold Outfit

Pakistani model and actor Mamya Shajaffar is famous for her confident and daring fashion choices.

She recently shared a beautiful collection of pictures from her European trip.

She dressed in a stylish white sleeveless top with a V-neck.

The star of “Meesni” consistently grabs attention with her revealing outfits, as she’s unafraid to showcase her figure and style, making her an internet sensation.

Recognized for her fearless love of being different, the College Gate star thrilled her loyal fans by giving them a captivating glimpse of her European trip.

She posted a beautiful collection of pictures, each one a stunning interpretation of famous art. She dressed in a stylish white sleeveless top with a V-neck, combined with a pretty floral silk scarf, which matched her short denim jeans perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

She captioned:

“Fear of return

.



Freedom to gaze.Bauht maza aya looking at all the paintings and sculptures I had studied, university ki jaankari refresh hogai, I can proudly say that I went into every room of the museum! Unlike what happened at the Louvre. Leonardo Da Vinci aur Michael angelo sahab kisi waja se he mashhooor hein.”

Fans and followers left lots of nice comments and heart emojis in the comment section.

In terms of her career, she was recently featured in the TV drama series called “Jhok Sarkar.”

