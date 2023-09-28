Nana Patekar’s Heartfelt Tribute to Rishi Kapoor’s Friendship

Nana Patekar said Rishi Kapoor jokingly offered to open a restaurant for him.

Nana Patekar mentioned that he has some really good friends in the film industry, including Rishi Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, and Anil Kapoor.

Nana Patekar will not be in the movie Welcome 3.

Nana Patekar talked about his friendship with Rishi Kapoor in a recent interview. He shared that Rishi Kapoor once joked that he’d open a restaurant for Nana because he considered him an “okay actor.”

He said, “Rishi was a very good man, he’d often visit my house. Once, he came home with a bottle of alcohol and told me ‘I am sure you do not have alcohol at home’. That day, I had prepared keema and roti and Neetu Kapoor did not accompany him.”

He added, “So, I called her and threatened to never visit her house. She came home soon and we had dinner together. He told me ‘You are an okay actor, but an amazing chef. I will open a restaurant for you.’ He was a wonderful person. I did not meet him too frequently, but he was a very good friend. I miss him now.” Nana Patekar and Rishi Kapoor acted together in the movie “Hum Dono.”

In an interview, Nana Patekar mentioned that he won’t be in the movie Welcome 3 because he only takes on projects he genuinely enjoys. When asked if he’s become more selective in choosing films, he said no. He still prefers to have a clear and final script before committing to a project, and he doesn’t like when the script keeps changing. Nana also mentioned that he works for eight hours a day and doesn’t exceed that.

Nana Patekar, who was last seen in a movie, is now appearing in Vivek Agnihotri’s film called “The Vaccine War.” In the movie, he plays the character of Dr. Balram Bhargava, a former director general of ICMR. Nana explained earlier that the film revolves around the Covaxin vaccine, “what we went through while making this vaccine. During Covid-19, we all were scared and sab kuch andhere mein teer marne jaisa tha (Everything was like shooting in the dark).”

