Netizens got angry on Rabeeca Khan’s Way of Reciting Naat

Rebecca Khan is a famous Pakistani Tiktoker and social media sensation.

She has a massive following on TikTok and Instagram account.

She is the daughter of the renowned Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

Today, every Muslim is celebrating the Eid Milad un Nabi and recites naat, Rabeeca Khan also posted a special Naat Recitation video for Instagram fans. She recited the naat “Thandi Thandi Hawa Rehmaton ki Chali”, Rabeeca Khan was also covering her head with Dupata. First, watch the Instagram video shared by Rebecca Khan.

After seeing Rabeeca Khan’s video, many people got angry. They didn’t appreciate Rabeeca Khan’s style of reciting the Naat. Fans also criticized her way of covering the head. They were of the view that she should recite naat in a serious manner while covering all her hair.

