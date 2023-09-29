Rabab Hashim Delights Fans With Daughter’s Beautiful Photos

Popular Pakistani model and TV actress Rabab Hashim got her start in modelling.

Popular Pakistani model and TV actress Rabab Hashim got her start in modelling. She rose to prominence with Fahad Mustafa by appearing in a well-known commercial song. Tinkay Ka Sahara was her most well-known recent drama. She portrayed a young woman who was battling with her husband’s rage problems and who ended up in jail after killing an innocent guy. Fan reaction to Tinkay Ka Sahara was positive.

Sohaib and Rabab have a sweet daughter and are a happily married couple. She gave birth to a wonderful baby girl in April 2023. The baby girl of Rabab Hashim is now four months old. Rabab enjoys showing her kid pictures, especially on holidays like Eid. She recently shared images from a family birthday party. She and her husband exchanged images as well. Rabab also published photos of herself and her daughter taken alone. Here are some fresh images of this well-liked actress.

