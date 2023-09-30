Rajinikanth’s Open Car Selfie Video Goes Viral

A video of Rajinikanth enjoying an open car ride with a friend went viral on social media.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s selfie video from the open car goes viral.

The video shows Thalaivar Rajinikanth sitting in an open car.

Rajinikanth, the iconic actor and beloved figure in Indian cinema, caused a stir among fans when a video of him having a great time during an open car ride with a friend became a hit on social media.

The video showed the superstar in a natural and happy state, quickly grabbing the interest of online users.

The video shows Thalaivar Rajinikanth sitting in an open car, driving along a beautiful road. He’s with a close friend or family member who’s driving, and both of them are enjoying the fresh air. Rajinikanth, the charming actor, has his famous smile on, and the video is full of joy and positivity.

Fans of the legendary actor wasted no time in sharing and commenting on the video, showing their affection and respect for Rajinikanth.

The video quickly gained thousands of likes and shares shortly after it was posted. Even though he’s a huge global star, Rajinikanth stays humble and connected with his fans.

Rajinikanth is a well-known figure in the Indian film world, with fans not just in South India but around the globe. His followers eagerly look forward to any peek into his life, and this spontaneous video provided a charming look at his real-life personality outside of the movies.

Thanks to Nelson Dilipkumar’s film “Jailer,” Rajinikanth has seen a big comeback in his career. The movie has become a huge hit at the box office, turning things around for Rajinikanth.

It has also given a boost to the director’s career, Nelson Dilipkumar. Currently, the well-known actor from “Petta” is thinking about various exciting projects, including a possible team-up with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

