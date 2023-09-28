Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta join forces for comedy thriller

Rakul Preet Singh has signed on to star in a comedy-thriller.

This as-yet-untitled “uniquely crafted comedy” will also star Neena Gupta.

She is also in talks to star in a female-led action movie.

Over the span of a 13-year career, Rakul Preet Singh has solidly established herself as a leading figure in the Indian cinema industry. She continues to balance her career between Bollywood and the South Indian cinema industry despite having roles in numerous notable Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada productions. Rakul has an impressive lineup of four upcoming films: S. Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s eagerly anticipated Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi drama Ayalaan, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, and the De De Pyaar De sequel with Ajay Devgn. We found out that she has expanded her already impressive list with another intriguing initiative.

According to sources, Rakul Preet Singh has signed on to star in a comedy-thriller that will be helmed by Ashish R. Shukla, who is best known for creating the critically acclaimed crime-thriller series Undekhi. This as-yet-untitled “uniquely crafted comedy” will star Rakul and Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta. In addition to a strong supporting cast, both women will play the lead roles in the movie, which will start filming in Mumbai by the end of October. This comedy marks Sunir Kheterpal’s second collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh after the recently released Nikhil Mahajan film I Love You. Sunir Kheterpal is best known for producing films like Rocky Handsome, Badla, Kesari, and Bloody Daddy under his production company Athena ENM.

Rakul’s upcoming movie with Neena Gupta is expected to be completed by December. Additionally, she is in talks to star in a female-led action movie but has not yet signed on to the project. She is also expected to release an action movie early next year. On the other hand, De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the first quarter of 2024.

On the other side, Neena Gupta’s episode of Vishal Bhardwaj’s series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, was just released yesterday. Her upcoming schedule includes Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino and Kaagaz 2, the final movie directed by the late Satish Kaushik.

