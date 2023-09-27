Saba Faisal Shares Her Views on the Joint Family System

Saba Faisal is a renowned Pakistani actress.

Saba Faisal is respected for her intelligence and thoughtful approach to social issues.

In a recent discussion, she highlighted both the advantages and challenges of the joint family system.

Saba Faisal is a versatile and talented Pakistani television actor who initially gained fame as a newscaster and announcer.

However, she later made a career switch to acting and has become a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Saba Faisal is highly regarded for her outstanding acting skills, especially in roles where she portrays strict and harsh mothers, which sometimes leads to controversy.

Discussing the topic, Saba Faisal said, “I would like to say that if you want to live in a joint family system then you should live like the blinds and deafs, only then you can live smoothly, you can survive with peace. In the joint family system, it becomes quite tough when the Kids and their kids start fighting. Also, in the joint family system, the responsibility of elderly people never ends, if they are fulfilling their responsibilities and kids are abiding by them, it will work as it’s a give and take process otherwise it will never work.”

She further added, “The joint family system is a bliss if your husband has good resources, but it will become difficult for you to survive if your husband is hand to mouth, in case of less resources, you should definitely live in a joint family because in a separate home, you will have to bear all the expenses by yourself and now one will be there to look after your kids and house”

