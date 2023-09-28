Samar Jafri’s Old Video with Maria Wasti Goes Viral

Sarah Khan’s Family Photos Take the Internet by Storm
Samar Jafri has gained significant popularity in the Pakistani entertainment industry, thanks to his outstanding performance as Fakhir in the well-known drama series “Mayi Ri.”
His portrayal has won the hearts of millions of fans and made him a social media sensation.
Although Samar has been in the industry for several years, “Mayi Ri” is undoubtedly his breakthrough moment, as it has brought him widespread recognition and fame.
Recently, old photos and videos of Samar Jafri have surfaced on social media, shedding light on his early days in the entertainment industry.
One particular highlight is Samar Jafri‘s vintage commercial with Maria Wasti, which has become a sensation, especially following his recent accomplishments. Fans are showing great affection for the adorable young Fakhir and his on-screen mother, Samina, in the video.
Fans are showing a lot of love for Fakhir‘s old video, complimenting his youthful and adorable appearance. Some fans even think he bore a resemblance to Ainni (Aina Asif) during his childhood.
