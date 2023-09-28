Shah Rukh Khan responds humorously to people questions during #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan reacted humorously during his #AskSRK session.

He penned, “Away shooting. Been told the call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean.”

One of his fans asked SRK for an update on his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki to which the King Khan replied, “#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!!”

With SRK’s past two films being action-packed, one fan couldn’t help but wonder if his new film will be a high-octane thriller.

He highlighted, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. I’ve slid in some action. Not sure whether Raju sir would keep it or not. He’s also the editor, no)!!!”

The “3 Idiots” director asked in his tweet to Srk to come out of the washroom as he wants him to show the trailer.

He penned, “Sir, please get out of the bathroom now. What are you doing? I want to show you the trailer (of Dunki). #AskSRK”

In response to his director’s tweet, Badshah Khan wrote, “Oh ****. I was talking to friends)!!! Sorry, boys and girls have to rush now. Or I’ll be kicked out of Dunki!!! Thanks for your time, boys and girls. See you in the theatres very, very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah,” (sic).”

